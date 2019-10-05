When Mohanlal Spoke About REJECTING A Movie With Rajinikanth

Mohanlal's Explanation

Mohanlal had said that he turned down Sivaji as the makers wanted him to allocate 'many days' spread over a year, which would have forced him to turn down several Mollywood offers. He added that the role offered to him was quite 'interesting'.

His Exact Words

"Shankar met me and narrated the storyline. It was a negative character I found quite interesting, but they wanted many days from me spread over an entire year. It meant letting go of many of my Malayalam projects, which I didn't want to. I want the good relationship I have in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to stay that way. It was a good villain's role though." (sic)

Suman's Gain

The role ultimately went to noted actor Suman, who impressed all and sundry with his performance in Sivaji. The film, which hit screens in 2007, was later dubbed in Hindi under the same title and this helped the Tuluva hero become a familiar face 'up North' as well.

Work Matters

With the Sivaji incident in the past, Mohanlal is busy ruling Malayalam cinema. His latest Mollywood movie Ittymaani hit screens this Onam and emerged as a success. He was also seen in the Tamil thriller Kaappaan, which featured Suriya as the parallel lead. He currently has Big Brother and the highly ambitious Marakkar in his kitty. All in all, Mohanlal fans have plenty to look forward to in the near future.