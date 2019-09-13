English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When A Director Said Mammootty Is A Junior Artiste Compared To Dulquer Salmaan

    By
    |

    s no secret that Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most promising young stars in Malayalam cinema. The young heartthrob has slowly but surely proved that he is a powerhouse performer and won the hearts of countless movie buffs. A few years ago, DQ found himself in the limelight for a shocking reason when Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma took a nasty dig at his father and Mollywood legend Mammootty while praising the young man's performance in O Kadhal Kanmani.

    An Insult?

    An Insult?

    In his strongly-worded tweet, Ram Gopal Varma said 'Mammootty is a junior artiste compared to his son', which ruffled a few feathers. He added that Dulquer was terrific in O Kadhal Kanmani and has the potential to take Malayalam cinema to new heights.

    He Added...

    He Added...

    "Just saw Mani's film and if the award commitee members have any sense they will take back all awards of Mammootty and give it to his son. Mammoottys son will make Kerala proud In the non Kerala markets in just years which Mamooty couldn't do for decades." (sic)

    Dulquer Hit Back

    Dulquer Hit Back

    As expected Ram Gopal Varma's tweet went viral in no time with Mammootty fans disagreeing with his caustic comments. Soon, Dulquer noticed the tweet and indicated that he did not agree with the Drohi director's observations.

    "In ten lifetimes I won't be one millionth the actor my father is, no matter what I accomplish," tweeted Dulquer.

    Ram Gopal Varma Disagrees With DQ

    Ram Gopal Varma Disagrees With DQ

    After being rebuked by Dulquer, Ram Gopal Varma asked him to stop being 'arrogant' and made it clear that he had plans of retracting his comments about Mammootty.

    "@dulQuer As a director frm 25 years I think u r better than ur father but as actor of 1 year if u think u know better just ask me to shut up. @dulQuer Dont b arrogant to think u knw acting better than me .u r miles above him .if u don't believe watch his films when he was ur age," (sic) tweeted Ram Gopal Varma.

    Work Matters

    Work Matters

    With the controversy in the past, Dulquer is busy consolidating his position in the industry. He will soon be seen in the Hindi movie The Zoya Factor, marking his first collaboration with Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor. He also has Kurup, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Vaan in his kitty. On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma is working on a Telugu movie titled Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu, which is likely to have political undertones.

    More MAMMOOTTY News

    Read more about: mammootty dulquer salmaan
    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue