When A Director Said Mammootty Is A Junior Artiste Compared To Dulquer Salmaan

An Insult?

In his strongly-worded tweet, Ram Gopal Varma said 'Mammootty is a junior artiste compared to his son', which ruffled a few feathers. He added that Dulquer was terrific in O Kadhal Kanmani and has the potential to take Malayalam cinema to new heights.

He Added...

"Just saw Mani's film and if the award commitee members have any sense they will take back all awards of Mammootty and give it to his son. Mammoottys son will make Kerala proud In the non Kerala markets in just years which Mamooty couldn't do for decades." (sic)

Dulquer Hit Back

As expected Ram Gopal Varma's tweet went viral in no time with Mammootty fans disagreeing with his caustic comments. Soon, Dulquer noticed the tweet and indicated that he did not agree with the Drohi director's observations.

"In ten lifetimes I won't be one millionth the actor my father is, no matter what I accomplish," tweeted Dulquer.

Ram Gopal Varma Disagrees With DQ

After being rebuked by Dulquer, Ram Gopal Varma asked him to stop being 'arrogant' and made it clear that he had plans of retracting his comments about Mammootty.

"@dulQuer As a director frm 25 years I think u r better than ur father but as actor of 1 year if u think u know better just ask me to shut up. @dulQuer Dont b arrogant to think u knw acting better than me .u r miles above him .if u don't believe watch his films when he was ur age," (sic) tweeted Ram Gopal Varma.

Work Matters

With the controversy in the past, Dulquer is busy consolidating his position in the industry. He will soon be seen in the Hindi movie The Zoya Factor, marking his first collaboration with Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor. He also has Kurup, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Vaan in his kitty. On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma is working on a Telugu movie titled Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu, which is likely to have political undertones.