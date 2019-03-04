When This Mammootty Movie Was Supposed To Be Remade In Bollywood With Amitabh Bachchan!

Samrajyam

Yes, we are talking about the film Samrajyam, which featured Mammootty in the lead role. This movie, which had come out in the theatres in 1990 was directed by Jomon. The movie had turned out to be a trendsetter upon its big release.

The Huge Success

Samrajyam and its lead character Alexander portrayed to perfection by our own Megastar, went on to gain huge popularity upon the release. It did set the cash registers ringing and the movie even did wonders in places outside Kerala.

The Debut Filmmaker

Interestingly, Samrajyam was also the debut movie of its director Jomon, who had earlier worked as an assistant to veteran filmmaker IV Sasi. In a recent interview given to Mathrubhumi Star & Style Magazine, the filmmaker opened up a few details regarding the events that happened upon its release.

Amitabh Bachchan Met The Director

The filmmaker opened up that upon the success of Samrajyam, Amitabh Bachchan had called him via producer Goodnight Mohan to Mumbai for a meeting and they had met in a studio there.

Supposed To Be Remade In Hindi

The filmmaker also recollected the fascinating memories about meeting Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. He mentioned that the film was supposed to be made in Hindi with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and he even received the advance but the project didn't work out later.