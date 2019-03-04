When This Mammootty Movie Was Supposed To Be Remade In Bollywood With Amitabh Bachchan!
We have seen Malayalam movies getting remade in other languages many a time. You can find a good list of Hindi movies, which were based on Malayalam films. Many of these remakes did taste tremendous success at the box office as well. In fact, a whole lot of films of the Big M's of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal have been remade in Bollywood. But still, not many of you would know that one of the biggest blockbusters of the 1990s, starring Mammootty in the lead role, was supposed to be remade in Bollywood as well. Read on to know about the interesting details regarding the same.
Samrajyam
Yes, we are talking about the film Samrajyam, which featured Mammootty in the lead role. This movie, which had come out in the theatres in 1990 was directed by Jomon. The movie had turned out to be a trendsetter upon its big release.
The Huge Success
Samrajyam and its lead character Alexander portrayed to perfection by our own Megastar, went on to gain huge popularity upon the release. It did set the cash registers ringing and the movie even did wonders in places outside Kerala.
The Debut Filmmaker
Interestingly, Samrajyam was also the debut movie of its director Jomon, who had earlier worked as an assistant to veteran filmmaker IV Sasi. In a recent interview given to Mathrubhumi Star & Style Magazine, the filmmaker opened up a few details regarding the events that happened upon its release.
Amitabh Bachchan Met The Director
The filmmaker opened up that upon the success of Samrajyam, Amitabh Bachchan had called him via producer Goodnight Mohan to Mumbai for a meeting and they had met in a studio there.
Supposed To Be Remade In Hindi
The filmmaker also recollected the fascinating memories about meeting Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. He mentioned that the film was supposed to be made in Hindi with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and he even received the advance but the project didn't work out later.