When This Mammootty Movie Went On To Set An Unbreakable Record On Its Release Day Itself!

Parunthu

We are talking about the film Parunthu, directed by M Padmakumar and featuring Mammootty playing the role of a character with negative shades, was one of the big releases of the year 2008.

The Fan Shows

Much to the happiness of the fans and followers of the Megastar, the film had early morning fan shows and with this special show, the movie etched a place of its own in the history of Malayalam cinema.

The Record That It Holds

The first show of the Mammootty starrer Parunthu was screened at 12:01 AM midnight. For the first time ever in the history of Malayalam cinema, a film went on to have a fans show at midnight.

No Other Malayalam Movie

Importantly, no other Malayalam film has ever had a fan show at midnight even after that and Parunthu remains the sole film to have achieved this. Among the recent releases, it was Mohanlal's Odiyan that enjoyed the earliest fan shows with the film's first show commencing at 4 AM.