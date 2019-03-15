When This Mammootty Movie Went On To Set An Unbreakable Record On Its Release Day Itself!
When it comes to Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two Big M's of the Malayalam film industry, enjoy a fan base that has no bounds. Especially, when it comes to films that fall in the lines of a proper entertainer, the fans make it a point to make the release day a kind of a festival with fan shows and a whole lot of celebrations associated with them. We take you back to the previous decade when one of the movies of Mammootty went on to create a big record in this aspect. Yes, this particular Mammootty movie holds a record that would remain unbreakable. Keep reading to know the interesting details regarding this.
Parunthu
We are talking about the film Parunthu, directed by M Padmakumar and featuring Mammootty playing the role of a character with negative shades, was one of the big releases of the year 2008.
The Fan Shows
Much to the happiness of the fans and followers of the Megastar, the film had early morning fan shows and with this special show, the movie etched a place of its own in the history of Malayalam cinema.
The Record That It Holds
The first show of the Mammootty starrer Parunthu was screened at 12:01 AM midnight. For the first time ever in the history of Malayalam cinema, a film went on to have a fans show at midnight.
No Other Malayalam Movie
Importantly, no other Malayalam film has ever had a fan show at midnight even after that and Parunthu remains the sole film to have achieved this. Among the recent releases, it was Mohanlal's Odiyan that enjoyed the earliest fan shows with the film's first show commencing at 4 AM.