'Dileep Is A Master Manipulator; Mammootty And Mohanlal Are His Puppets'

Actress Assault Case

In 2017, he found himself in the limelight for a shocking reason when he was arrested in connection with the actress assault case, which rocked the very foundation of the Malayalam film fraternity. Shortly thereafter, he was expelled from AMMA and this added to his woes.

Vinayan Attacks Dileep

Around the same time, director Vinayan told a leading daily that Dileep's arrest was 'imminent' and called the actor a 'master manipulator'. He went on to add that Mammootty and Mohanlal were merely his 'puppets'.

His Exact Words

"From my personal experience, I know that Dileep is a master manipulator and Mammootty and Mohanlal have just been puppets in his hands. He rose to so much power that behind the scenes, it was him who was controlling Malayalam cinema's progress."

A Revelation

Vinayan also claimed that Dileep was instrumental in his ouster from an organisation.

"I had created the organisation MACTA and we had warned Dileep when he didn't act in a movie despite taking advance from the producer. He then challenged me publicly and said he would make sure I don't continue in my position," he added.

Work Matters

Nearly two years later, Dileep is out on bail and the case is still being investigated. Meanwhile, Dileep is currently busy with his professional commitments. He was last seen in Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel that did well at the box office. At present, he has the fantasy-comedy Professor Dinkan in his kitty. He will also be seen in Jack Daniel.