Will The Mohanlal Starrer Drishyam Get A Sequel? Director Jeethu Joseph Opens Up!

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam, directed by Jeethu Joseph, ranks among the best works of this decade and the film was indeed a gamechanger for the Malayalam film industry. The film, which emerged as an industry hit at the box office, enjoys a cult fan following. It also turned out to be the Malayalam film to be remade in maximum number of languages. Well, fans have been eager to know whether a sequel to this much-appreciated film is on cards. In a recent interview with Manorama News, director Jeethu Joseph opened up about the same.

When quizzed about the possibilities for a sequel, he mentioned that it is indeed a complicated question to answer. As everyone knows, a Facebook post penned by a youngster regarding a possible storyline for Drishyam's sequel had gone viral. Jeethu Joseph revealed that he read the story and had liked the same but mentioned that he isn't planning to make a sequel to the movie based on that post. However, he added that the chances for a sequel can't be completely ruled out since the case involving the protagonist of the movie is still progressing. He mentioned that he is looking out for the possibilities for such a sequel even though it won't be that easy since Drishyam had a very complicated backdrop. He also added that if he gets a proper lead to a good storyline by god's grace, he would definitely plan to make a sequel.

Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph is teaming up with Mohanlal once again for a movie, titled as Ram. The title poster of the movie was launched recently and reportedly, the film will be a big-budget venture that will be shot in different countries. According to reports, Ram will be an action thriller with a realistic touch. Reportedly, the shoot of the film has already commenced and the makers of the film are planning to release it during the Onam season of 2020.