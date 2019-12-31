Will The Mohanlal Starrer Drishyam Get A Sequel? Director Jeethu Joseph Opens Up!

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam, directed by Jeethu Joseph, ranks among the best works of this decade and the film was indeed a gamechanger for the Malayalam film industry. The film, which emerged as an industry hit at the box office, enjoys a cult fan following. It also turned out to be the Malayalam film to be remade in maximum number of languages. Well, fans have been eager to know whether a sequel to this much-appreciated film is on cards. In a recent interview with Manorama News, director Jeethu Joseph opened up about the same.

When quizzed about the possibilities for a sequel, he mentioned that it is indeed a complicated question to answer. As everyone knows, a Facebook post penned by a youngster regarding a possible storyline for Drishyam's sequel had gone viral. Jeethu Joseph revealed that he read the story and had liked the same but mentioned that a sequel can't be planned with that plot. However, he added that the chances for a sequel can't be completely ruled out since the case involving the protagonist of the movie is still progressing. He mentioned that he is looking out for the possibilities for such a sequel and if something crops up he would definitely work on the film's second part. He made it clear that nothing can't be said right now as it won't be that easy to make a sequel to Drishyam since there are a lot of complications in the plot. He also added that if he gets a proper lead to a good storyline by god's grace, he would definitely plan to make a sequel.

Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph is teaming up with Mohanlal once again for a movie, titled as Ram. The title poster of the movie was launched recently and reportedly, the film will be a big-budget venture that will be shot in different countries. According to reports, Ram will be an action thriller with a realistic touch. Reportedly, the shoot of the film has already commenced and the makers of the film are planning to release it during the Onam season of 2020.