Will There Be Lucifer VS Oru Yamandan Premakatha Clash At The Box Office?

    Some of the much-awaited Malayalam movies of the year would come up in the theatres before the culmination of the first quarter of 2019. It has already been confirmed that Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer, directed by Prithviraj would come out on March 28, 2019 and now, reports suggest that Dulquer Salmaan's Oru Yamandan Premakatha will also be releasing in March.

    According to a recent report by Times Of India, Dulquer Salmaan himself confirmed in a recent interview that Oru Yamandan Premakatha will be gracing the theatres in March 2019. At the same time, the exact date of release has not been revealed yet.

    The month might witness Lucifer VS Oru Yamandan Premakatha box office war if both the films happen to release in quick-successions. Let us wait for an official update regarding the release date of Oru Yamndan Premakatha to know more.

    Both the films have huge expectations bestowed on them. Lucifer is a big budget venture and is expected to be something really special. Along with Mohanlal, the film also features a host of other prominent actors. Oru Yamandan Premakatha is Dulquer Salmaan's big release in Malayalam after a gap of over one and a half years. The film, directed by BC Noufal, is expected to be a perfect family entertainer that would strike big at the box office.

