5 Malayalam Patriotic Films To Raise Your Josh This Independence Day

Keerthi Chakra

The Mohanlal-starrer released on August 3, 2006, marked the directorial debut of Major Ravi. In the war film, the Complete Actor essayed the role of Major Mahadevan, an Army officer. Based on the true events that happened on the Jammu and Kashmir border, the movie generated a thrilling experience without being jingoistic. Keerthi Chakra also featured an ensemble cast of Jiiva, Nawab Shah, Lakshmi Gopalswamy, Gopika, Biju Menon, Santhosh Jogi and Spadikam George. Interestingly, Major Ravi received the Kerala State Award for Best Screenplay for the year 2006.

1921

The movie released on August 19, 1988, revolves around the Malabar revolution of the year 1921. Directed by IV Sasi, the fictional story revolves around a World War I veteran, who joins the Mappila rebels during the period. Starring Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Madhu and TG Ravi in lead roles, the historic drama is a must-watch on the list of Malayalam patriotic films. Interestingly, 1921 was then the most expensive film in Malayalam made on a budget of Rs 1.20 crore.

Bankrolled by Mohammed Mannil, the movie won the year's Kerala State Film Award with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.

Kaalapani

The epic-historical drama starring Mohanlal is yet another blockbuster in the list of best patriotic films. Co-written and directed by Priyadarshan, the movie talks about the lives of Indian freedom fighters imprisoned in the cellular jail (also called Kaala Pani) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the British rule. Kaalapani released on April 6, 1996, also gained attention with the songs that became chartbusters. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Tabu, Prabhu, late actor Amrish Puri, Vineeth and Alex Draper in important roles.

Kaalapani won the maximum number of accolades at the 43rd National Film Awards of 1996 (4 Awards) and also grabbed 7 Kerala State Film Awards of the year.

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja

The biographical period film based on the life of legendary freedom fighter Pazhassi Raja featured Mammootty in the lead role. Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja revolved around the king who fought against the British in the 18th century. Released on October 16, 2009, the movie gained the attention of the audiences with its never seen before style of narration and the flawless performances of the cast. The movie featuring Manoj K Jayan, Kanika Subramaniam, Sarathkumar, Padmapriya, late actor Thilakan, won 4 National Film Awards and 8 Kerala State Film Awards.

Sainyam

The Mammootty-starrer Sainyam narrated the story of an Air Force Officer Eashwar, who takes part in a project called Red Alert, which involves the renovation of an aircraft. During the project, Eashwar faces terrorists who are on a quest to find the project's secrets. The movie completely dedicated to Indian Air Force is directed by renowned filmmaker Joshi. Bankrolled by V Balaram, Sainyam also features Mukesh, Mohini, Priya Raman, Vikram, Dileep, Abi, Mukundan, Rajeev Rangan in pivotal roles.