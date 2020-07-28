5 Malayalam Patriotic Songs To Bring You Closer To Your Motherland This Independence Day

Bharathamennaal Parin Naduvil

‘Bharathamennaal Parin Naduvil' from the 1964 movie Aadyakiranangal needs no introduction. The song has been crooned by legendary singer P Susheela while the lyrics has been penned by P Bhaskaran. The music for the film was composed by K Raghavan and the song, which unfolds the freedom fighters' struggle for a peaceful future, is considered to be one of the top contenders in the list of patriotic songs even today. Directed and produced by P Bhaskaan, the movie featured an ensemble cast including Sathyan, Ambika and Madhu in lead roles.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Janmabhoomi

It would not be wrong to call the song ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Janmabhoomi' as one of the prides of Malayalees and their untold history of freedom struggle. The song from the 1964 film School Master has been crooned by KJ Yesudas and T Santha. The music for the songs was composed by G Devarajan while the lyrics were penned by Vayalar Ramavarma. The movie inspired from a Gujarati story has been directed by SR Pattanna and produced by BR Panthulu. The film features Prem Nazir, K Balaji, Ragini and Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair.

Nenjil Idanenjil

Mammootty-starrer Sainyam's ‘Nenjil Idanenjil' is one of the classic examples of patriotic songs released during the 90's. Penned by Shibu Chakravarthy, the impressive song about the unity of the country that has innumerable cultures and languages is sung by Krishna Chandra. The music for the action-thriller is composed by SP Venkatesh. Directed by Joshi, the 1993 movie also stars Mukhesh, Tamil actor Vikram and Priya Raman in pivotal roles.

Jwalamukhi

The 2008 war-film Kurukshetra, written and directed by Major Ravi has played an important role in the Malayalam film industry. The movie brought in a trend of patriotic films and songs that was highly received by the Malayalam audience. ‘Jwalamukhi' song from the movie talks about soldiers who give up their family lives to serve the country for the safety of the common man. The song has been crooned by Najim Arshad, Arun Gopan, Roshan and Nithin Raj has music composed by Siddharth Vipin. The song talks about the soldiers who give up their families to serve the country for the safety of the common man. Sequel to the 2006 film Keerthi Chakra, Kurukshetra has an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Siddique, Ravi Mariya, Biju Menon and Anu Anand in key roles.

Ganga Yamuna

The feel-good song from the 1968 film Hotel High Range, which talks about the country's freedom and its history that unites the people, is undoubtedly one of the best patriotic songs ever made in the history of Malayalam film industry. The song talks about the country's freedom and its history that unites the people. Sung by Kamukara Purushothaman, the song has lyrics penned by Vayalar Ramavarma while music scored by G Devarajan. The cast of the film directed by P Subramaniam includes Sharada, Ramakrishna, Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair and Aranmula Ponamma.