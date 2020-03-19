Aadujeevitham Actor Quarantined In Jordan Due To Coronavirus Scare!

The shooting of Aadujeevitham, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer directed by Blessy, is currently progressing at the various locations of Jordan. As per the latest reports, Dr. Thalib Al Balushi, the Omani actor who essays a pivotal role in Aadujeevitham, has been quarantined in Jordan due to coronavirus scare.

According to the sources close to the project, Dr. Thalib is quarantined along with his translator and another actor from UAE. The actors and translator are quarantined, as Jordan Government has decided to isolate the foreigners who land in the country for the next 14 days, as a part of the preventive measures.

The latest reports suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran, Blessy, and the rest of the cast and crew members from Indian are totally safe. The team is currently busy with the shooting of the portions that do not require Dr. Thalub Al Balushi. The Omani actor will join the sets immediately after his quarantine period ends.