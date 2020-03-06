Aadujeevitham: Here's An Update On The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer!

Aadujeevitham, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starring survival drama which is directed by the senior filmmaker Blessy, is a truly special film in all aspects. The next schedule of the highly anticipated movie is about to start rolling in Jordan on March 24, Monday. Recently, the sources revealed some interesting details about the star cast of Aadujeevitham.

Earlier, it was reported that actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan and talented actress Aparna Balamurali are essaying pivotal roles in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. It was rumoured that both Vineeth and Aparna are making extended cameo appearances in Aadujeevitham and the duo will join the team in May after the Jordan schedule is wrapped up.

However, Aparna Balamurali has now put an end to the speculations, by confirming that she has not signed Prithviraj starrer. According to the Soorarai Pottru actress, she is not a part of the Aadujeevitham cast and was never approached for the Blessy directorial. Aparna cleared the rumours through her Instagram story, recently.

Vineeth Sreenivasan, on the other hand, is yet to react to the rumours. However, the sources suggest that the actor-filmmaker might not be a part of the Aadujeevitham cast, as he is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming directorial venture Hridayam.

The makers are expected to make an official announcement on the star cast of Aadujeevitham, very soon. Amala Paul, the popular actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in the movie, which is based on Benyamin's renowned novel of the same name. Amala is appearing as the character Sainu in the Blessy directorial.

AR Rahman, the legendary musician, is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 2 decades, with Aadujeevitham. KU Mohanan handles the cinematography. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing and Rasool Pookutty handles the sound design. The project is bankrolled by KGA Films.