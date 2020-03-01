Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran Opens Up About His Transformation!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with the acclaimed filmmaker Blessy for the first time in his career, for the upcoming project Aadujeevitham. The actor has finally flown to Jordan for the next schedule of his ambitious project, which is about to start rolling in a couple of weeks.

Before leaving the country, Prithviraj Sukumaran penned a special note on his official social media pages and opened up about his transformation for the Blessy directorial. The actor revealed that he is leaving the country mainly to take some time off to himself. According to the actor, he is in the last stage of his transformation and that should be only seen only when the film hits the screens.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's post

According to the sources close to the project, Prithviraj Sukumaran has shed approximately 30 kilos for his character in Aadujeevitham. The actor is appearing in the role of Najeeb Mohammed, a Malayali migrant labourer who gets stranded in the middle of a desert of Saudi Arabia in Aadujeevitham, which is based on Benyamin's bestseller novel of the same name.

The actor took a 3-month-long break from cinema for the preparations and is currently undergoing a vigorous diet and workout regimen to get into the skin of his character. Prithviraj is also growing beard and hair to portray Najeeb Mohammed on the silver screen, and his latest look has been totally loved by the netizens.

AR Rahman, the Academy award-winning musician, is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 2 decades, with Aadujeevitham. The legendary musician will compose the soundtrack and original score for the project. KU Mohanan is the director of photography. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editor of the project. The next schedule of the movie, which is scripted by director Blessy himself, will start rolling on March 24, 2020.