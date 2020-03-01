Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran Opens Up About His Transformation!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with the acclaimed filmmaker Blessy for the first time in his career, for the upcoming project Aadujeevitham. The actor has finally flown to Jordan for the next schedule of his ambitious project, which is about to start rolling in a couple of weeks.

Before leaving the country, Prithviraj Sukumaran penned a special note on his official social media pages and opened up about his transformation for the Blessy directorial. The actor revealed that he is leaving the country mainly to take some time off to himself. According to the actor, he is in the last stage of his transformation and that should be only seen only when the film hits the screens.

Read Prithviraj Sukumaran's post here...