      Aadujeevitham: This Is Why Prithviraj Sukumaran & Team's Return Is Delayed!

      Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Blessy and the team recently the Jordan schedule of the highly anticipated project Aadujeevitham. Earlier, the 58-members crew was supposed to return back to Kerala immediately after completing the shoot. Recently, the sources close to Aadujeevitham revealed the actual reason behind the delay in the return of Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team.

      According to the sources, the 58-members crew will return to Kerala once they receive permission for civil aviation. The team is planning to take the flight immediately after they receive permission. Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team have reportedly shifted their stay from the location in Wadi Rum to a hotel which is near to the Jordan international airport.

