Aaraattu: Mohanlal Is Back In His Favourite Location For The B Unnikrishnan Project

Mohanlal, the complete actor has started shooting for the highly anticipated project Aaraattu. The B Unnikrishnan directorial started rolling in Palakkad, Kerala, on November 23, 2020, Monday. As per the latest updates, Mohanlal is now all set to be back on his favourite location Varikkasseri Mana once again, for Aaraattu.

As we all know, the complete actor has a special fondness for Varikkasseri Mana, which is considered as his lucky location. According to the latest updates, it is one of the major locations of the B Unnikrishnan directorial, which a complete mass entertainer. However, it is yet to be revealed whether the location will be shown as the residence of Mohanlal's character in the film, Neyyattinkara Gopan.

To the unversed, Varikkkasseri Mana, which is one of the most popular film locations in Kerala, rose to fame with some of the major blockbusters in Mohanlal's career including Devasuram, Aaram Thamburan, Narasimham, and Ravanaprabhu. There was even a time where the films starring the superstar used to feel incomplete if the location was not shown at least in a frame.

Recently, the fan pages of Mohanlal had revealed the exclusive stills of the much-talked vintage car, used by the actor's character in Aaraattu. The black Mercedez Benz has the fancy number 2255, which reminds the yesteryear blockbuster Rajavinte Makan, in which Mohanlal played the iconic character, Vincent Gomez. It was the phone number of the complete actor's character in the movie.

Aaraattu, which marks Mohanlal's fifth collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan, is scripted by the Pulimurugan fame writer Udaya Krishna. Shraddha Srinath appears as the female lead in the movie, that features Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing.

Also Read:

Mohanlal Loses Cool After AMMA Executive Meeting; Refuses To Address Media

Mohanlal's Aaraatt: Here Is An Exciting Update On The Project