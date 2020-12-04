Aaraattu: Mohanlal's Look For The B Unnikrishnan Directorial Is Out!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is currently busy with the shooting of Aaraattu, the upcoming B Unnikrishnan directorial. Recently, Mohanlal's look for the highly anticipated mass entertainer leaked on social media, to the much excitement of his fans and cine-goers. The leaked location stills hin that the complete actor is appearing in a 'naadan' avathar in the movie.

In the new locations stills, Mohanlal is seen sporting a red shirt and mundu, which is teamed up with a thick-beard look and statement jewellery. The location stills have unarguably raised the expectations over Aaraattu, as the Malayalam cinema audiences and Mohanlal fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the superstar in a desi look.

As reported earlier, Mohanlal is playing the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan in Aaraattu. The movie depicts the story of Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a special motive. According to director B Unnikrishnan and writer Udaya Krishna, comedy and action sequences would be the major highlights of the movie.

Shraddha Srinath will appear as the female lead in the movie. The Mohanlal starrer will also feature Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing. Aaraattu will start rolling on November 23, 2020, in Palakkad.