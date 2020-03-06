    For Quick Alerts
      Actress Abduction Case: Idavela Babu Changes Sides; Favours Dileep!

      Idavela Babu, the general secretary of AMMA has now turned hostile in the infamous actress abduction case. In the recently held cross-examination, Babu has changed the initial statement he had given to the investigation team. Instead, the actor has now given a new statement in favour of the suspect, Dileep.

      According to the survivor, she had complained to AMMA that Dileep had thrown her out of a few Malayalam projects using his influence. However, the executive committee of the association stated that they have never received a formal complaint. But general secretary Idavela Babu later admitted to the investigation team that the actress had complained to him in person.

      Babu had also revealed to the investigation team that he had a personal talk with Dileep about the actress's complaint, as he felt that she is saying the truth. However, Dileep dismissed the general secretary, by asking him to not interfere in unnecessary matters.

      But Idavela Babu has now changed turned hostile and changed his statement in the recently held cross-examinations. The AMMA general secretary is now claiming that he does not remember the actress complaining to him about Dileep, or having a talk with the Janapriyanayakan on the same. Babu's statement has come out as a shock to the investigation team and those who have been closely following the case.

      X