Actress Anumol’s Strong Warning To Few Netizens For Sending Photos And Videos Of Their Private Parts

Warning For The Perverts!

Anumol took to her Instagram handle and wrote that she is tired of blocking people, who kept sending her pictures of their private parts. She added that she would report them to the Cyber Crime Cell, if they don't stop their shameful acts. She wrote, "To all the guys sending me photographs of your private parts. STOP! I'm tired of blocking. Also, this one guy keeps sending me the video of his ***** from different accounts as if it's God's greatest gift. Next time, I'll report you to the Cyber Crime cell. Also, for all the douchebags sending women such pervert images, know this. It certainly doesn't result in any other emotion than DISGUST." Well we will have to wait and watch if the actress proceeds legally against the people responsible.

Anumol, A Social Media Bee!

The Jamna Pyari actress, who is also a travel fanatic is seen sharing glimpses from her expedition. She is often seen interacting with her fans on her social media handle, especially Instagram, about her films and trips. Interestingly, actor Dulquer Salmaan launched her YouTube channel, ‘Anu Yatra' wherein she flaunts her trips with videos.

Her Film Affair!

Anumol made her acting debut in Tamil with the 2009 film Kanukulle as Bharathi. She ventured the Malayalam film industry with 2012 biographical film, Ivan Megharoopan directed by P Balachandran. Her works include Pattabhiraman, Sullu, Udalaazham and Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte among the others. She is currently working in the Bengali film Walking Over Water and Malayalam films Udampadi and Mysore 150 Kilometer.