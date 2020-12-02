Actress Nikhila Vimal's Father MR Pavithran Passes Away

Popular actress Nikhila Vimal's father MR Pavithran passed away. The 61-year-old, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, passed away after suffering a heart attack while he was under the treatment at Pariyaram medical college, Kannur. He is survived by his wife Kalamandalam Vimala Devi (Chilanka Kalakshetra, Thaliparamba), and daughters Akhila and Nikhila Vimal.

MR Pavithran had served as a teacher at Rayarome school, Alankode, and later joined the Statistical Department of Kerala. He had also served as the District Secretary and State Joint Secretary of CPI (ML). His last rites will be held at the NSS Crematorium, Thrichambaram, tomorrow (December 3, 2020).

Nikhila Vimal, who is one of the most sought-after young actresses of the Malayalam film industry, was last seen in the blockbuster crime thriller Anjaam Pathiraa. The talented actress had made a cameo appearance as antagonist Dr. Benjamin Louis's sister, Rebecca. Nikhila earned wide appreciation for her short yet powerful performance in the movie.

The young actress will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming project, The Priest. As per the reports, Nikhila Vimal is playing a pivotal role in the horror-mystery thriller, that features Mammootty in the titular role. Manju Warrier is appearing as the female lead in The Priest, which is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko.

