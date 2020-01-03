After Mamangam, Unni Mukundan Set To Stun With His Makeover In Meppadiyan!

Unni Mukundan had put up a noteworthy performance in the Mammootty starrer Mamangam. In the movie, which is running to packed houses in theatres across Kerala, Unni Mukundan had played the pivotal role of Chandroth Panicker. The young actor's makeover as a warrior was much appreciated. Especially, his performance in the action sequences of the film won wide appreciation.

Now, Unni Mukundan is busy prepping up for his next movie titled as Meppadiyan. In the film, the actor will be seen in a different look and reportedly, he is putting on weight to suit the looks of the character. Recently, Unni Mukundan took to his Facebook page to send out a picture comparing his transformations for Mamangam and Meppadiyan.

"Took me 11 months to prepare for Chandroth Panicker, to be the Man that He Was, physically and emotionally! And that's done and dusted, a thing of the past now ! Thanks u for loving him !! However, since the last 4 months, I have been busy letting all the muscles go by, as you can see, I have my neat kudavayaru. This transformation is for my next Movie, Meppadiyan. Jayakrishnan is a very normal guy. The look will be justified while you watch the film. Expecting your support. And, Letting each one of you know that the movie has no action sequences. It's a movie for the youth and the family alike. Keep me in your prayers !," Unni Mukundan has penned in a long note that he sent out recently.

Take a look at the Facebook post here..

The motion poster of Meppadiyan, which was released in February 2019 had gained widespread attention. The film is being directed by Vishnu Mohan and along with Unni Mukundan, Meppadiyan will also feature actors like Lena, Kalabhavan ShajohnSreenivasan, Saiju Kurup etc., in important roles. Further updates regarding the film are awaited.