Ahaana Krishna Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says ‘Enjoying My Company More Than Ever’

Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna has tested positive for Coronavirus. The talented diva took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share the diagnosis. In one of her Instagram story, Ahaana shared a beautiful picture of her with a text stating that she tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and has therefore quarantined herself.

The text read, "Tested positive for Corona a few days ago and have been in isolation enjoying my company more than ever since the past many days :)" In another Instagram story she continued, "Since the past 2 days, thankfully I've been perfectly healthy and I hope to test negative soon. Will keep you posted."

Soon after Ahaana revealed that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19, her fans and followers flooded social media with 'get well soon' wishes.

Ahaana Krishna, who never fails to update her countless fans and followers with glimpses of her life also shared a post on her Instagram handle to rewind the events that happened in 2020. With a wide smile, the Luca actress shared, "So it's a quick round-up of what and all happened in my life in 2020. So Maldives, Chickenpox, Coronavirus, lockdown, YouTube channel, an Instagram story, cyberbully, love letter, a lot of love, a lot of hate, memes and trolls, unexpected movies, unexpected friendship, and I tested positive for Corona.. not today! A few days back (coughs). So 2021 let's see what you go there.. mmm?"

If you may recall, Ahaana's recent video titled 'Love letter to cyberbullies' was highly appreciated by the netizens. Her sarcastic yet hard-hitting content received a huge response on social media.

On work front, Ahaana will next be seen in Nancy Rani directed by Joseph Manu Joseph and Pidikittapulli helmed by Jishnu Sreekandan.

