Aishwarya Lekshmi Is Kochi Times Most Desirable Woman Of 2019!

Aishwarya Lekshmi, the talented young actress is unarguably one of the most sought-after talents of contemporary Malayalam cinema. The actress who impressed the audiences with her powerful performances in several highly acclaimed films has been selected as the Kochi Times Most Desirable Woman of 2020. Aishwarya is winning the title for the second time in a row.

In the recent interview, Aishwarya Lekshmi opened up about being the Most Desirable title winner for two times in a row. The Brothers Day actress stated that she never expected to win the Most Desirable title for the second time. Aishwarya feels great about the fact that she received the title despite being not much active in the Malayalam industry last year.

However, the young actress frankly stated that she is not satisfied with her body of work in 2019. Aishwarya states that she always wants to impress with her work, which didn't happen last year. But the actress feels that she was selected as the most desirable woman of 2019 because of the characters she played before.

When she was asked about the qualities she finds attractive in a woman, Aishwarya stated that it is the quality of being good at what you do, honesty, and kindness that appeals to her the most. When it comes to men, the actress finds the men who are thorough professionals and know how to treat women as equals, extremely desirable.

Aishwarya Lekshmi picked the superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal when she was asked about the men she finds extremely desirable in the Malayalam movie industry. The actress points out that both Mammootty and Mohanlal are the unique personalities who inspire all the industry members both personally and professionally.

When it comes to the professional front, Aishwarya is currently busy with her upcoming Tamil ventures, the Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj movie Jagame Thanthiram and Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. In Malayalam, she will be next seen in the short film director Akhil Anil Kumar's feature film debut.