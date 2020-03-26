All India Lockdown: Mohanlal And Manju Warrier Donate To Film Industry Workers

As we all know, India has opted for a complete lockdown till April 14, 2020, to eliminate the highly contagious coronavirus. However, India lockdown has totally affected the daily wage workers, especially the workers from the film industry. Reportedly, Mohanlal and Manju Warrier have now come forward in support of the film industry workers.

As per the latest updates, both Mohanlal and Manju Warrier have informed FEFKA, the union for filmmakers in Malayalam cinema, that they are willing to support the workers of the industry. The news was recently confirmed by the renowned filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, who is also the president of FEFKA.

According to B Unnikrishnan, a fund is being collected to provide financial support to the workers during the lockdown. The FEFKA team is planning to handover the fund to those who are in need, on April 14, 2020. If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal is planning to donate Rs. 10 Lakhs to the FEFKA fund for workers.