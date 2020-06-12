Alphonse Puthren Is Planning To Direct Mohanlal, Says It Will Be The Biggest Fanboy Film!

Alphonse Puthren, the Premam fame director is unarguably one of the most sought-after filmmakers of the south Indian film industry. The Malayalam cinema audiences are eagerly waiting for the director to announce his third project, from the past five years. Recently, Alphonse Puthren revealed that he is planning to direct Mohanlal, to the much-excitement of the cine-goers.

In the recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, the Premam director revealed that he is eagerly waiting to join hands with Mohanlal soon, and the scripting of the project is currently in the final stage. It is an ambitious project for the filmmaker, who is a die-hard fan of the complete actor.

According to Alphonse Puthren, his directorial venture will be an ultimate ode for Mohanlal, and the biggest fanboy film ever made in the Malayalam film industry. Interestingly, the director stated that it will be a better fanboy film that the 2019-released Rajinikanth starrer Petta, directed by the talented filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.

The Premam director is totally aware of what the audiences will expect from his film, which will feature Mohanlal in the lead role. Alphonse Puthren stated that his movie will do total justice to the superstar status of the complete actor. To the uninitiated, Alphonse has earlier associated with Mohanlal for the projects Oppam and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, in which he handled the trailer cut.

However, the Mohanlal project will start rolling only after the young filmmaker completes his next outing, which is said to be a musical drama. Even though Alphonse Puthren refrained from revealing more details about his next directorial venture, he hinted that the project will be entirely different from his last two outings, Neram and Premam.

