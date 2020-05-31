Alphonse Puthren-Kalidas Jayaram Project Is Dropped: This's What Happened!

Alphonse Puthren, one of the most sought-after filmmakers of Malayalam cinema, has been on a break from the past 5 years. Earlier, the Premam director had announced that he is joining hands with Kalidas Jayaram for his next directorial venture. Recently, Alphonse Puthren finally confirmed that the much-awaited project is shelved.

In the recent interview given to Film Companion, the young filmmaker revealed that he was planning a fun entertainer with Kalidas Jayaram in the lead role, after the huge success of his last outing Premam. But he had to drop the project later, as the young actor decided to back out from the project since it took a long time to get materialised.

However, Alphonse Puthren is in no mood to put the blame on Kalidas Jayaram and revealed that it was he who asked the actor to move on. According to the hitmaker, Kalidas had already signed around 10 projects at that time and there was no point in waiting for his project in such a situation. But, the fans of Alphonse Puthren and netizens feel that Kalidas Jayaram made a wrong move by deciding to quit the much-awaited project.

Interestingly, even the diehard fans of Kalidas Jayaram are not quite happy with the film choices of the National award-winner. The fans feel that the actor is refusing to be a part of the new wave in Malayalam cinema by rejecting films like Aashiq Abu's Virus and Alphonse directional. They are now urging the actor to reinvent himself with different subjects and characters, instead of only choosing the commercial potboilers like his father Jayaram.

Coming back to Alphonse Puthren, the filmmaker-editor's is currently learning music for his upcoming directorial venture, which is said to be a musical drama. Even though he refrained from revealing more details about the project, the director hinted that it will be entirely different from his last two outings, Neram and Premam.

