    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anchor Meera Anil Enters Wedlock With Vishnu In A Private Ceremony!

      By
      |

      Popular anchor Meera Anil has tied the knot with Vishnu amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The wedding was held at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram with close friends and family in attendance. Beautiful pictures of the couple from the traditional Kerala wedding is doing the rounds on social media.

      meera

      Meera looked mesmerizing as she wore Kerala saree with a navy blue border matching her puffed blouse and simple jewellery. On the other hand, Vishnu, who is a businessman was spotted in mundu and veshti look on the special occasion. He hails from Thiruvalla.

      The marriage was earlier dated June 5 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. She had revealed about meeting Vishnu for the first time in her earlier interview. She had apparently said that the moment she saw him, she believed it was love at first sight. She was quoted as saying, "When I saw him for the first time, I knew he was mine. I wanted to hug him and ask why were you late?"

      Talking about her career, Meera got a break in Television with the popular show Hello Good Evening. She has been hosting innumerable award shows. She turned a household name as she started hosting a popular comedy show, Comedy Stars on Asianet. Though she made her debut in Mollywood with Amala Paul-starrer Mili, Meera declined further offers from the industry stating that she wants to concentrate on her Television shows.

      Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Fame Pradeep Chandran Gets Hitched Amid Lockdown

      Mammootty's The Priest: Here Is A Major Announcement!

      Read more about: meera anil wedding mollywood
      Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 13:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X