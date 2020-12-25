Anil Nedumangad Drowns In Malankara Dam; Malayalam Cinema Mourns The Untimely Demise

Anil Nedumangad, the actor who is best known for his performance in the blockbuster movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, drowned in the Malankara dam. The 48-year-old, who was taking a bath in the dam which is near his shooting location, reportedly got pulled under due to the strong currents. Anil Nedumangad's untimely demise has come out as a great shock for the Malayalam film industry.

According to the reports, the actor was shooting near the Malankara Dam for the upcoming Malayalam film Peace, which features Joju George. Anil Nedumangad and his friends went to bath in the Malankara dam during the shot break. After some time, the actor's friends noticed that he is missing and searched for him with the help of rescue workers.

The actor was fished out by 6 PM and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, but the doctors pronounced him brought dead. As per the latest updates, Anil Nedumangad's body will be shifted to the Thodupuzha government hospital.

Anil Nedumangad's colleagues from the Malayalam film industry are left in deep shock with the news of the actor's untimely demise. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who shared the screen with Anil in several films including Ayyappanum Koshiyum expressed his deep grief over the actor's demise with a social media post. "Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you're at peace Anil etta. 💔", wrote Prithviraj.

The actor's Kammatipadam co-star Dulquer Salmaan took to his official social media pages, and wrote "Heart hurts. Can't make sense of this. RIP Anil etta. Prayers and strength to your family. 💔💔". Indrajith Sukumaran, who had shot with Anil Nedumangad a couple of days back, wrote "Absolutely devastated to hear this news. Shot with him day before yesterday and today I hear this.. just cant believe! May his family have the strength to sail through this. RIP Anil Nedumangad.. #gonetoosoon".

