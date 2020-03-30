Anjaam Pathiraa DVD Release Is Postponed; To Stream On A Digital Platform Soon!

Anjaam Pathiraa, the crime thriller hit the theaters as Kunchacko Boban's first release for the year. The movie, which is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas had earned highly positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. When it comes to its box office collections, Anjaam Pathiraa emerged as a blockbuster by crossing the 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Earlier, the DVD of the Kunchacko Boban starrer was expected to be released by the end of March 2020. However, the makers have now decided to postpone the DVD release of Anjaam Pathiraa, due to the all Indian lockdown. The director revealed the decision through his official Facebook page recently.

According to director Midhun Manuel, the team decided to postpone the DVD release as all the means for DVD sales are currently closed due to the coronavirus scare. However, the director revealed that the team is currently in talks with some popular OTT platforms. In that case, Anjaam Pathiraa will stream on a digital platform very soon.