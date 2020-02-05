Anjaam Pathiraa Box Office Collections: Enters The 50-Crore Club!

Anjaam Pathiraa, the crime thriller which features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role has emerged as a surprise hit at the box office. The movie, which is directed by Aadu fame Midhun Manuel Thomas, has now emerged as the first blockbuster of 2020. As per the latest reports, Anjaam Pathiraa has now entered the glorious 50-Crore club.

Kunchacko Boban, the lead actor and the rest of the cast and crew members of the movie revealed the exciting news through their respective social media pages recently. Thus, Anjaam Paathiraa has emerged as the highest grosser and first 50-Crore film of Kunchacko Boban's career so far.

According to the reports from the trade experts, Anjaam Pathiraa has made a total collection of about 30 crores from the Kerala box office alone. The Kunchacko Boban starrer has made an estimated collection of about 4 crores from the rest of India box office and approximately 16 crores from the overseas box office.

Thus, the movie which is made with a moderate budget is unarguably one of the most profitable ventures made in the industry in recent times. Despite the lack of a great pre-release hype and active promotions, Anjaam Pathiraa managed to deliver a brilliant performance mainly due to the excellent review and great word of mouth publicity.

Anjaam Pathiraa, which has already earned the blockbuster status at the box office, has been considered as one of the finest thrillers ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. Director Midhun Manuel Thomas and his team have been receiving excellent response from both the common audiences and the industry members, for making such an extraordinary thriller.