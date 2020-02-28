    For Quick Alerts
      Anjaam Pathiraa Completes 50 Days At The Theatres!

      Anjaam Pathiraa, the Kunchacko Boban starring crime thriller has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. The movie, which is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas has now completed 50 days run at the releasing centers and has already emerged as the first blockbuster of 2020.

      When it is all set to complete its 50th day of release in about 12 releasing centers across Kerala, Anjaam Pathiraa has crossed the prestigious 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. Thus, the movie has emerged as the biggest box office success in the careers of its lead actor Kunchacko Boban and director Midhun Manuel Thomas.

