Anjaam Pathiraa Digital Premiere Date Is Out!

Anjaam Pathiraa, the Kunchacko Boban starrer is one of the biggest hits of the Malayalam film industry in recent times. The movie, which is directed by the popular young filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas had equally impressed the audiences and critics. As per the latest reports, Anjaam Pathiraa digital premiere date is finally out.

If the latest reports are to be true, the Kunchacko Boban starrer will have its digital premiere on April 27, Monday. The movie will be streamed on the popular OTT platform SunNxt. According to the sources close to the project, another popular OTT platform is also in talks for the digital streaming of Anjaam Pathiraa.

The crime thriller has had its television premiere on the popular channel Surya TV, on the occasion of Good Friday. As per the latest reports, Anjaam Pathiraa has topped the TRP charts of the week. The movie earned immensely positive reviews from the audiences who missed it in theaters, after the much-publicized television premiere.

Anjaam Pathiraa, which marked Kunchacko Boban's first collaboration with director Midhun Manuel Thomas, narrates the investigation of the serial murders of police officers that happen in Kochi city, and how criminologist Dr. Anwar Hussain gets involved in it. Kunchacko Boban has appeared in the role of Dr. Anwar Hussain in the movie which features Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Jinu Joseph, Remya Nambeesan, Indrans, Jaffar Idukki, Shaju Sreedhar, Sudheesh, Arjun Nandakumar, and so on in the supporting roles.

Nikhila Vimal, the young actress made a cameo appearance in the movie, Shyju Khalid, the renowned cinematographer is the director of photography of the project. Sushin Shyam, the young musician has composed the music score. Saiju Sreedharan handled the editor. Anjaam Pathiraa is jointly produced by the banners Ashiq Usman Productions and Manual Movie Makers.