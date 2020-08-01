Anna Ben Starrer Helen To Get A Hindi Remake Soon?

Helen, the 2019-released blockbuster is one of the finest survival thrillers ever made in the Malayalam cinema. The movie, which featured talented young actress Anna Ben in the titular role, was highly appreciated by both the Malayali and non-Malayali audiences. If the latest reports are to be believed, Helen is all set to get a Hindi remake soon.

According to the latest reports, the Hindi remake rights of the Anna Ben starrer, which is directed by Mathukutty Xavier is already sold. The rumour mills suggest that young actress Janhvi Kapoor is likely to play the titular character, Helen, in the Hindi remake of the survival thriller.

The project will be jointly bankrolled by Janhvi Kapoor's father, the senior producer Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. Reportedly, the makers are currently busy with finalising the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project. The Hindi remake of Helen is expected to have an official launch very soon.