      Anoop Menon-Priya Prakash Varrier's Nalpathukaarante Irupathiyonnukaari To Get A Direct OTT Release!

      Anoop Menon, the actor-writer is all set to romance 'wink' girl Priya Prakash Varrier in the upcoming romantic comedy Nalpathukaarante Irupathiyonnukaari. The movie, which revolves around the story of an odd couple, is expected to go on floors very soon. Reportedly, the VK Prakash directorial is being made as a direct OTT film.

      The sources close to the project suggest that the makers are planning to release Nalpathukaarante Irupathiyonnukaari directly on an OTT platform, as the theater reopening might not happen anytime soon. If the reports are to be believed, the team is already in talks with some of the most popular OTT platforms in the country, but a final decision is yet to be made.

      In that case, Nalpathukaarante Irupathiyonnukaari will emerge as one of the first few Malayalam films to be exclusively made for the OTT platforms. The team members of the VK Prakash directorial are expected to make an official announcement on the same, once they strike a deal with an OTT platform.

