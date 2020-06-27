Anoop Menon To Romance Priya Prakash Varrier In His Next!

Anoop Menon, the talented actor-writer is back again with yet another love story. Recently, the multi-faceted talent announced that he is all set to romance the Oru Adaar Love fame actress Priya Prakash Varrier in his next outing, through his official social media pages. Reportedly, the duo is teaming up for an upcoming project, which has been titled as Nalpathukaarante Irupathiyonnukaari.

The actor-writer, who is all excited about the project, took to official social media pages to reveal the title and major details. 'Teaming up with vkp after "Trivandrum lodge"...announcing the title ..bless us with your love..' wrote Anoop Menon in his post. More details regarding the project are expected to revealed in the coming days.

As per the reports, Nalpathukaarante Irupathiyonnukaari will mark Anoop Menon's third collaboration with the renowned filmmaker VK Prakash, after the superhits Beautiful and Trivandrum Lodge. The movie, which is scripted by the actor-writer himself, reportedly revolves around the unique love story of a 40-year-old man and a 21-year-old girl.