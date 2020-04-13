Anumol On Facing Hatred On Social Media: I Can’t Withstand Negativity At Any Cost

Actress Anumol, who launched her channel Anu Yathra on a video sharing website about one and a half years ago, recently expressed her strong reaction over a hatred she faces on social media. In an interview with ETimes, the Mollywood actress revealed that she can't withstand negativity at any cost.

Anumol told the entertainment portal, "Constructive criticism is acceptable, but negativity isn't. At times, netizens speak what they feel like, without giving it a second thought. We have to think about what the person on the other side must be going through. If they want to point out a negative thing they can say it in a constructive manner."

"On the majority, I get positive feedback from the viewers, but there are a few who are on the other side," she added.

While expressing his strong dissent for negativity on the internet, Anumol said, "I always wonder why there is a group of people who only want to spread negativity. Everyone has their own struggles. Most of us will be going through different phases of our lives. It might be a phase that is pleasant, joyful or the other way around. I often wonder why don't the people who spread this negativity, stop for a second and show some 'humanity'."

Anumol's channel is quite popular on the internet. On Anu Yathra, she shares her experience video from the sets of the films, travelogues, art, literature, fashion, inspiration and much more. The channel has 36.5K subscribers. Speaking about her decision of launching a channel, Anumol said, "I love to travel. I love to talk and I like listening to stories. I was so keen about watching life, exploring the colours, narrating stories and also taking pictures. Also, I love experimenting with fashion and wearing different outfits. So Youtube channel was the right place where I could incorporate all my favourite activities."