RUMOUR HAS IT! Anwar Rasheed To Produce Mohanlal-Alphonse Puthren Project?

Anwar Rasheed is one of the most sought-after talented of the Malayalam film industry. If the reports are to be true, the popular filmmaker is all set to join hands with superstar Mohanlal and hitmaker Alphonse Puthren, once again. The rumours suggest that Anwar Rasheed is all set to produce the upcoming Mohanlal starrer, directed by Alphonse Puthren.

In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam daily, Anwar Rasheed had confirmed that he is producing Alphonse Puthren's next directorial venture, thus reuniting with him after the great success of Premam. The Trance director also hinted that they are not collaborating for Alphonse's musical drama, but for another exciting project.

However, Anwar Rasheed refrained from revealing more details of the project, and stated that director Alphonse Puthren will talk about it when he is ready. However, the sources suggest that the duo is joining hands for the Premam director's Mohanlal project. In a recent interview, Alphonse had hinted that he will be collaborating with Mohanlal soon, and it will be the ultimate fanboy film ever made in our film industry.