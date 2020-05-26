    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aparna Das’ Beautiful Lehenga Is The Perfect Option For A Lockdown Bride

      By
      |

      Actress Aparna Das recently stunned everyone with her latest photoshoot. The beautiful Malayalam actress shared a few pictures, in which she is fully decked up in a stylish bridal lehenga.

      Aparna Das

      Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Aparna Das wrote captions like, "Keep doing what u Love," "I wonder what I look like in your eyes," and more.

      View this post on Instagram

      Keep doing what u Love. ♥️ ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Photography: @anandu_g_prakash @agpphotographyy Costumes : @dhaga_brand Styling : @zohib_zayi Makeup : @shibin4865 Retouch : @deejeshmadanan Jewelry : @macsjewelry

      A post shared by Aparna Das (@aparna.das1) on May 25, 2020 at 4:58am PDT

      In the pictures, Aparna Das is looking stunning in a pastel pink overlap off-shoulder blouse with a simple floral print on it. She is matching the pastel blouse, with a grey lehenga with pink floral embroidery on it. She finished the beautiful look with minimal dewy makeup and silver accessories.

      View this post on Instagram

      Keep doing what u Love. ♥️ ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Photography: @anandu_g_prakash @agpphotographyy Costumes : @dhaga_brand Styling : @zohib_zayi Makeup : @shibin4865 Retouch : @deejeshmadanan Jewelry : @macsjewelry

      A post shared by Aparna Das (@aparna.das1) on May 25, 2020 at 5:02am PDT

      View this post on Instagram

      I wonder what I look like in your eyes. ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Photography: @anandu_g_prakash @agpphotographyy Costumes : @dhaga_brand Styling : @zohib_zayi Makeup : @shibin4865 Retouch : @deejeshmadanan Jewelry : @macsjewelry

      A post shared by Aparna Das (@aparna.das1) on May 25, 2020 at 5:56am PDT

      Interestingly, Aparna Das' simple yet stylish lehenga is a perfect option for modern brides, who are getting married amid lockdown. We must say, if the bride chooses to wear this lehenga for an evening function, she would stand out in the crowd because of her simple yet elegant look.

      View this post on Instagram

      I wonder what I look like in your eyes. ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Photography: @anandu_g_prakash @agpphotographyy Costumes : @dhaga_brand Styling : @zohib_zayi Makeup : @shibin4865 Retouch : @deejeshmadanan Jewelry : @macsjewelry

      A post shared by Aparna Das (@aparna.das1) on May 25, 2020 at 9:48pm PDT

      View this post on Instagram

      I wonder what I look like in your eyes. ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Photography: @anandu_g_prakash @agpphotographyy Costumes : @dhaga_brand Styling : @zohib_zayi Makeup : @shibin4865 Retouch : @deejeshmadanan Jewelry : @macsjewelry

      A post shared by Aparna Das (@aparna.das1) on May 26, 2020 at 2:41am PDT

      On a related note, Aparna Das, who made her debut with the film, Njan Prakashan, was last seen in 2019 film Manoharam starring Vineeth Sreenivasan. After completing her MBA and working in Muscat, she tried her luck in the showbiz industry.

      View this post on Instagram

      The art of eye contact ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Photography: @anandu_g_prakash @agpphotographyy Costumes : @dhaga_brand Styling : @zohib_zayi Makeup : @shibin4865 Retouch : @deejeshmadanan Jewelry : @macsjewelry

      A post shared by Aparna Das (@aparna.das1) on May 26, 2020 at 2:45am PDT

      Director Sathyan Anthikad first spotted her from a lip-sync video app and decided to cast her in Njan Prakashan. The film, which stars Fahadh Faasil, was released in 2018. She grabbed the attention with her amazing performance in the film. Aparna Das is yet to announce her next project.

      Also Read : Njan Prakashan Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Will It Affect The Future Run?

      Read more about: aparna das lockdown bride
      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 26, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X