Aparna Das’ Beautiful Lehenga Is The Perfect Option For A Lockdown Bride
Actress Aparna Das recently stunned everyone with her latest photoshoot. The beautiful Malayalam actress shared a few pictures, in which she is fully decked up in a stylish bridal lehenga.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Aparna Das wrote captions like, "Keep doing what u Love," "I wonder what I look like in your eyes," and more.
Keep doing what u Love. ♥️ ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Photography: @anandu_g_prakash @agpphotographyy Costumes : @dhaga_brand Styling : @zohib_zayi Makeup : @shibin4865 Retouch : @deejeshmadanan Jewelry : @macsjewelry
In the pictures, Aparna Das is looking stunning in a pastel pink overlap off-shoulder blouse with a simple floral print on it. She is matching the pastel blouse, with a grey lehenga with pink floral embroidery on it. She finished the beautiful look with minimal dewy makeup and silver accessories.
Interestingly, Aparna Das' simple yet stylish lehenga is a perfect option for modern brides, who are getting married amid lockdown. We must say, if the bride chooses to wear this lehenga for an evening function, she would stand out in the crowd because of her simple yet elegant look.
On a related note, Aparna Das, who made her debut with the film, Njan Prakashan, was last seen in 2019 film Manoharam starring Vineeth Sreenivasan. After completing her MBA and working in Muscat, she tried her luck in the showbiz industry.
Director Sathyan Anthikad first spotted her from a lip-sync video app and decided to cast her in Njan Prakashan. The film, which stars Fahadh Faasil, was released in 2018. She grabbed the attention with her amazing performance in the film. Aparna Das is yet to announce her next project.
