Aparna Nair Met The Person Who Abused Her On Social Media & What Happened Next Is Hard To Believe

A few days ago, we had reported that actress Aparna Nair became a victim of online abuse. A netizen named Ajith Kumar had made a derogatory yet sexually explicit comment on Aparna's picture on Facebook. Disturbed and shocked with the comment, the actress had slammed him publicly in a social media post, and complained in the cyber cell. And now, Aparna Nair has met the online abuser.

On Tuesday, Aparna Nair met Ajith Kumar at the cyber cell office. Describing her experience of meeting the abuser, Aparna wrote in a Facebook post, "I had filed a complaint to the Additional Director General of Police, Manoj Abraham sir against Mr Ajith Kumar for abusing me verbally on a public platform. Cyber cell did their investigation and I was called to their office today. Though I reached on time, I had to wait for the accused for almost an hour. When he finally came all I wanted to ask him was why he did that n his reply was it was a random comment among the other political comments he made on Facebook. Whoa!"

Interestingly, what happened next is completely hard to believe. She withdrew the complaint against him. Do you know why? Well, explaining the same in the post, Aparna Nair wrote, "But considering his family and financial situation, I withdrew my complaint, and he gave me a written apology claiming that he won't repeat it or disrespect any other women anymore. I would like to thank the media person who called me and helped me to lodge the complaint. My sincere gratitude to Manoj Abraham sir, Cyber Police SI Manikandan sir, Gibin Gopinath and officers from Women Cell, Trivandrum for helping me out."

Also Read : Aparna Nair Bashes An User Who Made Vulgar Comment On Her Post

"Thank you Kerala Police!!! #ignorenomore P.S : those who were so worried about his account being hacked and his innocence can live a happy life from now on.he did it himself," she concluded.

Also Read : Aparna Nair Posts A Bikini Snap!

Meanwhile, Aparna Nair was last seen in Kalki opposite Tovino Thomas. She will next be seen in Thamara.