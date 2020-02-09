Asianet Film Awards 2020: Here Is The Complete Winners List!

Asianet Film Awards 2020, one of the most popular film awards of the Malayalam cinema was distributed recently The award night which was held at the Adlux Convention Center, Angamaly on February 6, 2020, was attended by the most popular faces of the industry including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, and so on.

Mohanlal, the complete actor won the Best Actor trophy for his performances in the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer and Ittymani: Made In China. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his directorial debut with Lucifer, bagged the award for Best Director. Parvathy Thiruvothu was selected as the Best Actress for her performances in the films Uyare and Virus.

Here we present the complete winners' list of Asianet Film Awards 2020. Have a look...

Lifetime Achievement Award: P Susheela

Best Film: Uyare

Best Film (Critics): Thanner Mathan Dhinangal

Best Film (Popular): Lucifer

Best Director: Prithviraj (Lucifer)

Best Actor (Male): Mohanlal (Lucifer, Ittymani Made in China)

Best Actor (Female): Parvathy (Uyare, Virus)

Best Actor (Critics): Suraj Venjarammoodu (Vikrithi, Android Kunjappan, Finals)

Performer Of The Year: Asif Ali

Golden Star Of The Year: Nivin Pauly

Best Actor (Tamil) (Female): Manju Warrier (Asuran)

Best Popular Actor (Tamil): Karthi

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Siddique (Uyare)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Grace Antony (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Character Actor (Male): Vijayaraghavan (Porinju Mariyam Jose)

Best Character Actor (Female): Rajisha Vijayan (Finals, Stand Up)

Best Actor In A Negative Role: Vivek Oberoi (Lucifer)

Best Actor In A Comic Role: Dharmajan Bolgatty & Hareesh Kanaran

Best Music Director: Vishnu Vijay (Ambili)

Best Lyricist: Vinayak Sasikumar (Ambili)

Best Singer (Male) - Vijay Yesudas (Nee Mukilo-Uyare)

Best Singer (Female): Bombay Jayashree

Best Singer (Special Jury Mention) - Ks Harisankar (Pavizhamazha - Athiran)

Best Actor (Special Jury Mention): Soubin Shahir (Kumbalangi Nights)

Youth Icon: Unni Mukundan

Best New Face: Anna Ben (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Child Artist: Achuthan (Mamankam)

Best Star Pair: Mathew Thomas and Anaswara Rajan (Thanneer Mathan Dinangal).

