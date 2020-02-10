    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Ariyathariyathe Video Song Is Out!

      By
      |

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the action thriller which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles, has hit the theatres recently. The movie, which is directed by Sachy, has received a warm welcome from both the audiences and critics. Recently, lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed the 'Ariyathariyathe' video song from Ayyappanum Koshiyum through his official social media pages.

      The video song portrays the titular characters Ayyappan Nair and Koshi Kurian's bonding with their respective life partners, and Koshi's life in the jail. The unique track has totally impressed the listeners and cine-goers. 'Ariyathariyathe' song is penned by Rafeeq Ahamed and composed by Jakes Bejoy. The soulful track is sung by Kottakal Madhu.

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which features Biju Menon as Ayyappan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Koshi, has impressed the audiences by redefining the concept of masculinity which is followed by the Malayalam film industry since ages. The movie has been receiving wide appreciations for its unique way of storytelling and the wonderful performances by the star cast.

      Ariyathariyathe Video Song From Ayyappanum Koshiyum Is Out

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the clash between Ayyappan, who serves at the Attappadi police station and Koshi, who comes to the village with a motive. The movie marked the collaboration of Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon-Sachi trio, after the success of the highly appreciated love story Anarkali which hit the theatres in 2015.

      The movie features an ensemble star cast including director Ranjith, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nair, Tharikida Sabu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Gowri Nanda, and so on. Among the supporting cast, it is Ranjith, Gowri Nanda, and Anil Nair who stunned the audiences with their exceptional performances.

      Sudeep Elaman is the director of photography. The songs and background score are composed by Jakes Bejoy. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is jointly produced by director Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures.

      Also Read:

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum Movie Review: Prithviraj & Biju Menon Excel In This Clash Of Toxic Masculinity!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X