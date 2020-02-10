Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Ariyathariyathe Video Song Is Out!

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the action thriller which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles, has hit the theatres recently. The movie, which is directed by Sachy, has received a warm welcome from both the audiences and critics. Recently, lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed the 'Ariyathariyathe' video song from Ayyappanum Koshiyum through his official social media pages.

The video song portrays the titular characters Ayyappan Nair and Koshi Kurian's bonding with their respective life partners, and Koshi's life in the jail. The unique track has totally impressed the listeners and cine-goers. 'Ariyathariyathe' song is penned by Rafeeq Ahamed and composed by Jakes Bejoy. The soulful track is sung by Kottakal Madhu.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which features Biju Menon as Ayyappan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Koshi, has impressed the audiences by redefining the concept of masculinity which is followed by the Malayalam film industry since ages. The movie has been receiving wide appreciations for its unique way of storytelling and the wonderful performances by the star cast.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the clash between Ayyappan, who serves at the Attappadi police station and Koshi, who comes to the village with a motive. The movie marked the collaboration of Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon-Sachi trio, after the success of the highly appreciated love story Anarkali which hit the theatres in 2015.

The movie features an ensemble star cast including director Ranjith, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nair, Tharikida Sabu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Gowri Nanda, and so on. Among the supporting cast, it is Ranjith, Gowri Nanda, and Anil Nair who stunned the audiences with their exceptional performances.

Sudeep Elaman is the director of photography. The songs and background score are composed by Jakes Bejoy. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is jointly produced by director Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures.

