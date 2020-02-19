Ayyappanum Koshiyum Box Office 10 Days Worldwide Collections: Crosses The 20-Crore Mark!
Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer which hit the theatres on February 7, 2020, has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. When it has already entered the second week of its release, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has reportedly crossed the prestigious 20-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.
It is definitely a great achievement for the Sachy directorial, which was made in a moderate budget. The great success of Ayyappanum Koshiyum once again underlines the fact that script is always the king when it comes to cinema. The intelligent writing, great direction, and brilliant performances by the star cast, especially lead actor Prithviraj and Biju Menon, has made the movie the winner of this season.
Read the Ayyappanum Koshiyum box office 10 days worldwide collection report here...
Kerala Box Office
According to the latest updates from the trade experts, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has made a total gross collection of Rs. 14.25 Crores from the Kerala box office alone, within the first 10 days of its theatrical run.
Rest Of India Collections (3 Days)
The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer hit the rest of India screens on February 14, Friday. Within the 3 days run at the rest of India releasing centers, the movie has made a total gross collection of Rs. 0.8 Crores.
Overseas Collections
The Sachy directorial was released at the overseas centers after around 5-7 days of its Kerala release. As per the latest updates, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 6.45 Crores from the overseas centers together, so far.
10 Days Worldwide Collections
In that case, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has successfully crossed the 20-Crore mark at the box office, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 21.5 Crores so far from releasing centers all over the world.
Expectations
The highly positive reviews and word of mouth publicity are definitely going to help Ayyappanum Koshiyum in delivering better performance at the rest of India and worldwide releasing centers in the upcoming week. The movie is expected to emerge as one of the biggest successes of 2020.
