Ayyappanum Koshiyum Box Office 17 Days Worldwide Collections: Crosses The 30-Crore Mark!
Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starring action thriller has already emerged as the February winner at the box officer. The movie, which is written and directed by Sachy, has totally impressed both the audiences and critics. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is one of the few films in the recent past which garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success.
#AyyappanumKoshiyum Worldwide #Blockbuster @PrithviOfficial @Poffactio pic.twitter.com/HwarvIOzk9— POFFACTIO ™ (@Poffactio) February 25, 2020
As per the latest updates, Ayyappanum Koshiyum recently crossed the prestigious 30-Crore mark at the worldwide box office and crossed the lifetime collection of Prithviraj-Sachy duo's last outing Driving License. Interestingly, the action thriller has also emerged as the 32nd Malayalam film to cross the 30-Crore mark at the box office.
Read Ayyappanum Koshiyum box office 17 days worldwide collection report here...
The Kerala Collections
According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has made a total collection of Rs. 18.7 Crores from the Kerala box office. The movie crossed the 18-Crore mark at the Kerala box office within the first 17 days of its release.
The Rest Of India Collections (7 Days)
When it completed the first 7 days of release at the rest of India releasing centers, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer has made a total collection of Rs. 1.2 Crores.
The Overseas Collection
The Sachy directorial, which had its foreign release about 5 days after the Kerala release, has crossed the 10-Crore mark at the overseas box office. According to the trade experts, the action thriller has made a total gross collection of Rs. 10.5 Crores at the overseas box office, so far.
The 17 Days Worldwide Collections
Thus, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has crossed the prestigious 30-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first 17 days of its release, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 30.4 Crores.
What We Expect?
If things follow at the same rate, Ayyappanum Koshiyum will undoubtedly cross the 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, mostly within the first month of its release. In that case, the movie might emerge as the highest grosser in the careers of its lead actors, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.
Also Read:
Ayyappanum Koshiyum Full Movie in HD Print Leaked On Tamilrockers