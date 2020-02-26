Ayyappanum Koshiyum Box Office 17 Days Worldwide Collections: Crosses The 30-Crore Mark!

The Kerala Collections

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has made a total collection of Rs. 18.7 Crores from the Kerala box office. The movie crossed the 18-Crore mark at the Kerala box office within the first 17 days of its release.

The Rest Of India Collections (7 Days)

When it completed the first 7 days of release at the rest of India releasing centers, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer has made a total collection of Rs. 1.2 Crores.

The Overseas Collection

The Sachy directorial, which had its foreign release about 5 days after the Kerala release, has crossed the 10-Crore mark at the overseas box office. According to the trade experts, the action thriller has made a total gross collection of Rs. 10.5 Crores at the overseas box office, so far.

The 17 Days Worldwide Collections

Thus, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has crossed the prestigious 30-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first 17 days of its release, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 30.4 Crores.

What We Expect?

If things follow at the same rate, Ayyappanum Koshiyum will undoubtedly cross the 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, mostly within the first month of its release. In that case, the movie might emerge as the highest grosser in the careers of its lead actors, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.