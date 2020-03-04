Ayyappanum Koshiyum Box Office 24 Days Worldwide Collections: It Is A Blockbuster!

Kerala Collections

According to the latest updates from the trade experts, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has made a total gross collection of Rs. 20.5 Crores from the Kerala box office alone, within the first 24 days of its theatrical run.

Rest Of India Collections

The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer hit the rest of India screens on February 14, Friday. The reports suggest that the movie has made a total gross collection of Rs. 1.55 Crores from the rest of India releasing centers, so far.

Overseas Collections

The Sachy directorial was released at the overseas centers after around 5-7 days of its Kerala release. As per the latest updates, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 11.65 Crores from the overseas centers together, so far.

24 Days Worldwide Collections

When it completed the first 24 days of its release, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has made a total gross collection of Rs. 33.7 Crores from releasing centers across the globe.

What We Expect?

If things proceed at the same rate, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer will definitely enter the prestigious 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within its lifetime run at the theatres.