Ayyappanum Koshiyum Box Office 24 Days Worldwide Collections: It Is A Blockbuster!
Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer is all set to complete the first month of its release. The action thriller which is written and directed by Sachy has already crossed the prestigious 30-Crore mark at the worldwide box office and earned the blockbuster tag.
As per the latest updates, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has now crossed the lifetime collection of Fahadh Faasil-Amal Neerad duo's blockbuster outing Varathan. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer is currently at the 27th place in the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all-time. The Sachy directorial will soon emerge as the biggest success in the careers of its lead actors, Biju Menon and Prithviraj.
Read Ayyappanum Koshiyum box office 24 days worldwide collection report here...
Kerala Collections
According to the latest updates from the trade experts, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has made a total gross collection of Rs. 20.5 Crores from the Kerala box office alone, within the first 24 days of its theatrical run.
Rest Of India Collections
The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer hit the rest of India screens on February 14, Friday. The reports suggest that the movie has made a total gross collection of Rs. 1.55 Crores from the rest of India releasing centers, so far.
Overseas Collections
The Sachy directorial was released at the overseas centers after around 5-7 days of its Kerala release. As per the latest updates, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 11.65 Crores from the overseas centers together, so far.
24 Days Worldwide Collections
When it completed the first 24 days of its release, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has made a total gross collection of Rs. 33.7 Crores from releasing centers across the globe.
What We Expect?
If things proceed at the same rate, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer will definitely enter the prestigious 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within its lifetime run at the theatres.
Also Read:
Trance Box Office 11 Days Worldwide Collections: The Fahadh Faasil Movie Crosses 20-Crore Mark