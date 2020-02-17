Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Climax Fight Making Video Goes Viral!

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer is running successfully all over the releasing centers. As per the reports, the Sachy directorial has already earned the blockbuster status at the box office. Now, the climax fight making video of Ayyappanum Koshiyum which was released recently is going viral on social media.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the lead actors are seen shooting the muddy water fight sequence from the climax portion in the video which was shared on the official Instagram page of the movie. Interestingly, Prithviraj performed a highly risky stunt, by lifting Biju Menon and throwing him into the muddy water in a single take.

The video, which was shared on the Prithviraj fan pages and official social media pages of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, has impressed the netizens and is going viral on social media platforms. The audiences are showering praises over Prithviraj, Biju Menon, and the entire team of the movie for shooting the impressive fight sequence with complete dedication.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is written and directed by Sachy, was released on February 7, 2020, in Kerala. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer has finally hit the rest of India and overseas screens this weekend, while it is entering the second week of its Kerala release.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which features Biju Menon as Ayyappan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Koshi, has impressed the audiences with its peculiar theme and the wonderful performances by the star cast. The Sachy directorial has redefined the concept of masculinity which is followed by the Malayalam film industry for ages.

The movie features an ensemble star cast including director Ranjith, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nair, Tharikida Sabu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Gowri Nanda, and so on. Even though the team has not revealed the official box office collection report yet, sources suggest that Ayyyappanum Koshiyum has already earned the blockbuster status.