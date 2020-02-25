    For Quick Alerts
      Ayyappanum Koshiyum Full Movie in HD Print Leaked On Tamilrockers

      Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum full movie has been leaked online by infamous piracy website, Tamilrockers and other torrent sites. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, the film is available online to download in HD print.

      Directed by Sachy, the film also stars Biju Menon and Sabumon Abdusamad in key roles. Ayyappanum Koshiyum was released on February 7, 2020, and it performed supremely well at the box office.

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the conflict between Koshy Kurien, an influential and wealthy ex-Havildar and Ayyapan Nair, a sub-inspector in Attappadi. The film's music was composed by Jakes Bejoy.

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum is produced by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan.

      Also Read : Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Biju Menon Impress With The Promo Song!

