Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Kalakkatha Song Video Crosses 1 Crore Views!

Kalakkatha song from the recent blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum is unarguably one of the most-celebrated Malayalam film songs of recent times. The unique single from the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer marked the playback singing debut of the senior folklore singer Nanjamma. Reportedly, Kalakkatha song has now crossed 1 Crore views on YouTube.

The makers revealed the exciting update through the official social media pages of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, recently. Thus, the Kalakkatha song has emerged as the most viewed Malayalam film song of 2020 so far. The folklore song is penned by the singer Nanjamma herself. Jakes Bejoy, the popular young musician has composed the single.

The Ayyappanum Koshiyum music album is unarguably the most-loved Malayalam film albums of recent times. As the lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said once, the Sachy directorial has the most unconventional soundtrack while considering that it is a mainstream Malayalam movie. Ayyappanum Koshiyum soundtrack has truly bought musician Jakes Bejoy to the top league of the industry.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is a realistic action thriller, marked renowned scriptwriter Sachy's second outing as a director. Biju Menon appeared as SI Ayyappan Nair in the movie, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Koshi Kurian, a retired Havildar of the Indian army.

The movie has already emerged as one of the biggest successes in the careers of its lead actor Prithviraj and Biju Menon. Ayyappanum Koshiyum has made a total business of around 50 Crores (including the worldwide box office collections and pre-release business), thus emerging as the biggest blockbuster of 2020 so far.

Even though the theatres in Kerala are shut down due to the coronavirus scare, Ayyappanum Koshiyum still continues its theatrical run at the various parts of the world. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon movie is currently streaming in Amazon Prime, thus becoming available for the audiences across the world once again.